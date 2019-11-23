Sonowal calls for use of latest technologies in building infrastructure

GUWAHATI: Stressing on the need to use latest technologies in the construction of roads, bridges and buildings, Assam chief minister Sarbananda on Saturday said that better communication leads to faster development and urged the stakeholders to use quality manpower and material along with technological expertise to create high quality infrastructure in the State.

Sonowal inaugurated the seminar-cum-exhibition on Modern Technologies & Materials organised by State Public Works Department (PWD) in a meeting held at Assam Engineering Institute Playground at Chandmari here on Saturday

Altogether 125 stalls have been set up as part of this two-day Seminar cum Exhibition, which began on Saturday. Six seminars on technological interventions in the construction sector would also be held at this programme.

Sonowal called upon the PWD engineers to display their academic excellence in the field by building quality and durable infrastructure. He also urged State PWD Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to take steps for setting up a skill development centre for the contractors. He also asked all stakeholders to work with commitment in greater public interest. He also urged them to adopt innovative steps to make Assam as one of the best States in the country in the construction sector.

PWD Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma while delivering speech said that several infrastructure development projects have been implemented using latest technologies in the State during last few years. He said that many infrastructure development schemes have been taken up by increasing the budget allocation of the department.

He also added that the proposed bridge connecting Guwahati with north Guwahati would be a milestone project in terms of development of communication infrastructure in the State. He also urged the engineers of the department to maintain aesthetic sense while constructing buildings and give priority to local resources.