News Capsule

Gratitude

On behalf of the Church of God (Meghalaya and Assam, the Church of God Business Association) has thanked all the well-wishers for coming and donating towards reconstruction of the Church building at Qualapatty which was destroyed in fire recently. They also thanked, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, leader of Opposition and other ministers, MLAs who donated generously.

Clan meet

The 46th annual Dorbar of Seng Kur Rynjah will be held in Langkyrdem at 10:30 am on December 7. All family members of Rynjah clan are invited.