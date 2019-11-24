State boy wins NE Body Can Sing reality show

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Reuben Mewanshuwa Hadem won the NE Body Can Singh-2019- Season IV title while Supriya Laimayum of Manipur took the second spot at the competition held at U Soso Tham Auditorium here on the occasion of Prasar Bharati Foundation Day on Saturday.

NE Body Can Sing is a musical reality show to explore the young talents of the North East and provide a platform for budding artists from different parts of the region.

The grand finale of NE Body Can Sing pitted seven contestants. Mudang Buggi (Arunachal Pradesh), Anannya Choudhury (Assam), Supriya Laimayum (Manipur), Reuben Mewanshuwa Hadem (Meghalaya), RK Lalduhkima (Mizoram), Sentisangla Oungth (Nagaland) and Joseph Sada (Sikkim).

Winner Hadem was awarded with an artist contract worth Rs one lakh with certificates and mementos while runner-up Supriya Laimayum took home artist contract worth Rs 50,000 with certificates and mementos.

Other participants were awarded artist contracts of Rs 6700 and certificates.

Shashi Kant, ADG (E), North East Zone AIR and DDK, who was the chief guest, said that such competitions provide a platform for budding and young artistes.

The North East is a place where there is no shortage of talents in the field of music and arts, and such platforms provided by All India Radio will benefit everyone, he said.