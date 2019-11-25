Clarification sought on PWD engineer’s transfer

Umroi airport case under Lokayukta

SHILLONG: A resident of Syllei-u-Lar, Umroi, Kronding Nongbsap, has expressed concern over the transfer of the Executive Engineer PWD (Roads) Umsning, M Pyrbot, and sought a clarification.

In a statement issued here, Nongbsap pointed out that the issue pertaining to cutting down hillocks at Umktieh, Umroi to make way for Umroi Airport is lying with the Meghalaya Lokayukta.

He expressed concern over the action of the state government and said that it has cast a shadow of doubt on the entire process as he was the one who had lodged the complaint at the Meghalaya Lokayukta.

He said the transfer indicated there is some “motive” behind it. “The government knows well that the matter is lying with the Meghalaya Lokayukta and it should have waited for its decision rather than going for the transfer”, he said.

Seeking clarification on the transfer, Nongbsap said it would be pointless if the people make efforts to eradicate corruption.

Nongbsap had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta alleging anomalies in the expansion of Umroi airport by contractors and engineers.