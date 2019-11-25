Lyngdoh first from state to grab IMF governing council member post

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA) General Secretary, Wallambok Lyngdoh has been selected as the member of Governing Council (GC) of Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) on Nov 19 at New Delhi. Lyngdoh became the first person from the state of Meghalaya and onlythe third person from the North East region to grab the Office Bearer position in the National Body Organization.