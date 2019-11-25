Man City have Liverpool in sight

London, Nov 24 (AFP) Manchester City kept Premier League leaders Liverpool in their sights after battling back to beat Chelsea as Jose Mourinho ended Tottenham’s away-day woes in his first game in charge.

Leicester saw off Brighton 2-0 on Saturday to stay in second place, eight points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men, while struggling Arsenal needed a stoppage-time goal to draw 2-2 with lowly Southampton. Liverpool’s hard-fought 2-1 win at Crystal Palace meant defending champions City went into their evening match against high-flying Chelsea 12 points behind the pacesetters.

N’Golo Kante gave the visitors a deserved lead midway through the first half at the Etihad but City hit back with a deflected shot from Kevin De Bruyne and a trademark Riyad Mahrez strike to win 2-1.

Pep Guardiola’s men were never entirely comfortable with a one-goal lead but their margin of victory could have been greater as Raheem Sterling found the bottom corner deep into stoppage time, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside. (AFP)