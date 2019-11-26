Analysis of trio’s profiles on social media key to arrests: Cops

GUWAHATI: Additional director general of police (Assam), Mukesh Agarwal said the three youths arrested in a tactical operation of Delhi police and state police from a Goalpara lodge on Sunday were active on social networking sites and that an analysis of their profiles helped facilitate the trap and subsequent arrests.

The youths, who were apparently planning an “Islamic State (ISIS)-style” attack on a Raas venue at Dudhnoi near the inter-state border, are currently being interrogated after they were remanded 12 days in police custody.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, Agarwal informed that the youths were being “patiently” grilled as to who motivated them, and why and how they had planned to carry out the terror attack.

“Their profiles on social media are being studied to ascertain whether they were self-radicalised after forming an opinion, were trained or whether they were motivated. The analysis of the trio will be continuous process even as we try to patiently interrogate them for further leads,” he said.

Reportedly, one of youths, Luit Jameel Jamal was working as a supervisor at the Aadhaar enrollment centre in Goalpara. Mukadir Islam, Jamal’s cousin, used to run a rickshaw while the third, Ranjeet Islam, was into fish trade.

Asked whether there was a sleeper cell in operation prior to the foiled bid, the additional DGP (law and order) said that the police were always on a lookout for such people who try to create a support system before subsequently getting into the act.

On whether there were similar terror networks in other districts of Assam, Agarwal said the police were keeping a close watch even as there was no current information about any such network.