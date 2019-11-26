Augustine to take on Mettrinson in Dy Chairman election

TURA: Former deputy chief executive member and sitting MDC from the Garo National Council, Augustine R Marak, will be in a direct contest against the Congress’s Mettrinson G Momin for the post of deputy chairman of the GHADC.

On Tuesday, both Augustine and Mettrinson filed their nomination for the election to the deputy chairman’s post.

While Mettrinson Momin is an old war horse with a vast political experience in council politics and having weathered many a political storm, Augustine Marak happens to be from the new age generation of politicians who have tasted success in their first electoral contest and gone on to play a decisive role in the formation of the executive committee bagging the position of deputy CEM.

Impeachment move behind resignation: A move by the ruling Garo Hills Progressive Alliance led by the NPP to impeach the deputy chairman Mettrinson G Momin was the reason for his sudden resignation from the chair on Monday.

“They (NPP) wanted to impeach me so I felt it was better I step down from the post,” informed Mettrinson Momin. He added that he decided to re-contest the post of deputy chairman following the backing of other MDCs from the opposition.

However, the ruling NPP alliance has a different take on the resignation saga of Momin.

“He (Mettrinson) was one among the ten MDCs who signed the no-confidence motion against the EC headed by Dipul Marak. So the ruling decided to impeach him. Instead of facing the impeachment he quit,” informed GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma.

It is worth mentioning that Mettrinson Momin won from Darugre MDC constituency of Rongjeng on an NPP ticket but switched over to the Congress in 2018 during the by-election for the Tura Lok Sabha seat in which he backed the candidature of Mukul Sangma. In that election Late P A Sangma’s daughter Agatha K Sangma defeated Mukul Sangma by a huge margin of 64,000 votes.