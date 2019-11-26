Casual workers to go on mass leave from Wednesday

TURA: In view of the government failing to respond to their charter of demands muster roll workers from Garo Hills have decided to go on a mass casual leave for two days from Wednesday.

Over the last few weeks, casual workers under the banner of the All Meghalaya Muster Roll Workers’ Union (AMMRWU) have been staging a series of agitations in an attempt to make the government take notice and fulfil their demands. However, the protests so far have fallen on deaf ears and the workers are no closer to getting their demands fulfilled.

Earlier in protest against the government apathy, the workers had undertaken the donning of black badges to work, Sit-in demonstration for 1 hour etc which failed to evoke a response.

Some of the demands of the casual workers include withdrawal of Fifth Pay recommendation to scrap muster roll appointment, regularization of service as per merit, equal pay for equal work as per SC order, minimum wage as per latest rate, clearance of pending arrears and others.