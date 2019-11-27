Hidden agenda behind Guv action on KHADC: Lanong

SHILLONG: Senior UDP leader and nominated KHADC MDC Bindo Lanong said Governor Tathagata Roy acted on his personal discretion and bypassed the advice of the state cabinet by approving the name of Chief Executive Member (CEM) Latiplang Kharkongor alleging a hidden agenda behind the governor’s actions.

Speaking to a section of the press on Tuesday, Lanong asserted that the governor should have consulted the officers of District Council Affairs (DCA).

He said, “The governor consulted only one or two officers whereas he should have looked for broader consultations with the government, including the department concerned such as the DCA which is the usual norm. He gave the approval at his personal discretion without referring to the Rules. The state government is oblivious to the style of functioning of the governor and he approved the election of the CEM on his own and hence the approval of the CEM by the governor is null and void”.

He said that no notification was received on the present EC and there was no approval from the state government.

A formal letter was sent from the governor’s secretariat on Monday to the deputy commissioner, East Khasi Hills approving the election of the CEM.

Annoyed over this, Lanong said the governor cannot act on his whims and fancies.

He said the governor should have taken the advice of the state cabinet.

He said, “I am deeply concerned over the action of the governor. We want to know what the motive is in bringing about an Executive Committee (EC) which does not enjoy the majority. On what basis he took the decision to give the approval. What are the hidden provisions/considerations that he has found it fit to take upon himself the decision to allow an EC which has no majority support?”

He wanted to know why the governor went ahead despite the advice of the government not to do so. He pointed out that the governor was advised to wait but he hurriedly acted in his personal discretion.

Lanong went on to add that the action of the governor is null and void and argued that the government will make a wrong move if it approves the list of members under the leadership of Kharkongor.

Pointing to the stalemate wherein the House has a set of 14-14 MDCs on both sides, he said that at such times and as practiced in previous years, administrator’s rule (AR) is imposed until the situation improves. He questioned as to why the AR was not imposed in the present situation.

A delegation consisting of UDP MDCs, Teibor Pathaw, Titos Chyne and Teinwell Dkhar wanted to meet Chief Minister Conrad Sangma but was informed that he has gone to Delhi. Later, they went to meet Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

Lanong said the governor was advised based on Article 163 about his discretionary powers. “If there is any ambiguity in explanation pertaining to law, he should have gone for advice of the cabinet. The governor has to act on the advice of the cabinet”, he said.

He also indicated that the action of the governor may bring about instability in the KHADC.

Besides criticising the governor, Lanong also took exception to the MDCs who switched sides and said that they were won over by corrupt practice. “The role of money is there”, he said.