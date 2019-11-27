Legislators donate to rebuild church

SHILLONG: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai and MLA of Jirang Sosthenes Sohtun have donated for reconstruction the Church of God, Qualapatty which was destroyed in a massive fire recently.

Shullai handed over Rs 1 lakh and one thousand on Tuesday. The amount was paid from the discretionary grant of 2019-2020 to enable the congregation to build a new church.

Shullai also informed that he would seek financial assistance under the spiritual circuit tourism scheme of the Centre to rebuild the church.

He also condoled the death of a couple in the fire.

On the other hand, Sosthenes Sohtun on Monday donated Rs two lakh from his salary to the church leaders of Church of God.

Sohtun donated the amount during his visit to the church to express his deep sympathy and concern over the incident. He was accompanied by church leaders from Byrnihat, Umtyrnga, Narbong and others. The donation was handed over to the pastors and church leaders of the Church of God.