Villagers oppose move to sell land to BSF

NONGPOH: The villagers of Umtyrnga, Ri Bhoi along with other adjoining villages have expressed their opposition to the proposed move to sell a plot of land to the Border Security Force (BSF) stating that their agricultural land has been included in the draft drawings of the map without their knowledge.

This came to light during the unofficial public hearing conducted at Umtyrnga village convened by Bur Khongtyngkut and Marcus Lapasam on Tuesday in the presence of hundreds of residents of Umtyrnga and other adjoining villages.

The hearing was also attended by the MLA of Jirang constituency, Sosthenes Sohtun, the extra assistant commissioner of the deputy commissioner’s office of Ri Bhoi district, Kerwood Thabah and other leaders of the area.

During the hearing, Marcus Lapasam, one of the conveners of the hearing, urged the concerned authority to cancel the land registration of Deilang Chirup Law for allegedly registering lands belonging to the villagers in the office of the Registrar, Nongpoh without their consent.

Lapasam alleged that Deilang Chirup Law had registered lands belonging to the people of Umtyrnga village, Umlathu, Umsen, Nagrabil, Pilangku A, Pilangku B, Chibra, Jolsyiem, Jyrmang, Gambalbari A, Gambalbari B, Bahenanodi, Timbogre, Nongspung B, Nongspung A, Pyngker A, Pyngker B, Pyngker C, Pahamjula, Lalmati, Nongspung C,Barapathar and Iongkhuli without their knowledge.

Other village leaders, who spoke during the hearing, also criticised the Acting Syiem of Hima Mylliem, the Syiem of Raid Marwet for issuing the no objection certificate (NOC) in support of this proposed move without taking into account the affected villagers.

Meanwhile, Sosthenes Sohtun has extended his support to the villagers and said that he will not allow the proposed move to sell the land to BSF.

Sohtun also informed the gathering that he has sent a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and that he will also write a letter to the Acting Syiem of Hima Mylliem, the Syiem of Raid Marwet and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and urge them not to issue NOC as long as the issue of the people was not resolved and settled in the first place.

It may be mentioned the opposition has come up following the decision of the land owner, Deilang Chirup Law, to sell his plot of land to the BSF in the inter-state border of Assam and Meghalaya.