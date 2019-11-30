Local groups demand EJH SP’s transfer

SHILLONG: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising four organisations from East Jaintia Hills has demanded transfer of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Jaintia Hills, Vivekanand Singh, accusing him of wrongful detention of four members of the Meghalaya People’s United Front (MPUF).

The JAC also sent a letter to Home Minister James Sangma raising the demand.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, general secretary of Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM), Hameshaniah Suchen, said the SP had arrested four members of MPUF on November 24 on charges of extortion. They demanded his transfer within15 days and threatened to agitate if the demand is not met.

He said the four persons — Juni Phawa, David Dkhar, Viky Dhar and Scientis Sana – were arrested on the cahrge that they demanded money from truck drivers on NH-6.

“The police do not have evidence”, he added.

MPUF president Dawanpoimi Laloo also took offence at the action of the SP who has directed the organisations in East Jaintia Hills to furnish details.

The organisations have, however, said they will not furnish any detail.