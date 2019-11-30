Pussycat Dolls announce reunion tour

Popular pop

Pussycat Dolls is set to embark on a tour in 2020, nine years after the girl group took hiatus to pursue solo careers. The band, featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton and Kimberly Wyatt, rose to fame in the early 2000s with breakout hits including Don’t Cha, Stick Wit U and Buttons. However, Thornton won’t be joining the band on their UK and Ireland tour. “I am very excited to share that we are back, baby. The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10am. What show are you coming to?” Scherzinger tweeted on Thursday. The tour starts in Dublin on April 5 and finishes in London on April 17. Scherzinger, Roberts, Wyatt, Bachar and Sutta will perform for the first time as a five piece on Saturday’s X Factor: Celebrity. (PTI)