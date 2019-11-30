Supporters condemn unofficial public hearing

Land handover proposal to BSF



NONGPOH: The villagers and the leaders of several villages of Ri Bhoi who support the move to hand over land to the Border Security Force (BSF) have condemned the public hearing organised by Bur Khongtyngkut and Marcus Lapasam at Umtyrnga village on November 26 terming it as illegal as the only competent authority to conduct such meeting is the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

The villagers under the banner of Joint Action Committee (JAC) led by president Monu Arengh and other village leaders from Pilangku-A, Pilangku-B, Chibra, Jolsyiem, Maiong, Iongkhuli, Gambalbari-A, Gambalbari-B, Barapathar, Lamati and Jyrmang village after an emergency meeting held at the office of the Syiem of Raid Marwet, Baridua, condemned Khongtyngkut and Lapasam for misleading the people of Umtyrnga by using sname of other villages without the knowledge of their headmen and the village durbars to oppose the proposal.

Arengh said that the locals support and welcome the proposal to hand over land to the BSF.

He also denied the allegations of Khongtyngkut and Lapasam that lands belonging to the people of Umtyrnga village were included in the draft map to be handed over to the BSF, while stating that anyone who wants to know the truth should come and visit the spot and not Umtyrnga village.

He also informed that the JAC was formed six months back with the intention to look after the welfare of the people of these border villages as these were neglected and deprived of any developmental schemes from the government and that they are ready to welcome the proposal to hand over the land to the BSF for the development of these areas like school, hospital, road connectivity etc.

Arengh also lambasted the local legislator of Jirang constituency, Sosthenes Sohtun, for his biased approach during the unofficial public hearing held at Umtyrnga, by favouring only the Khasi community and not taking into account the people of Karbi, Garo and Marwet who are also part and parcel of the area.

Meanwhile, Arengh urged the MLA to come and verify the location of the proposed land himself to get a clear picture of whether agricultural lands were affected or not and not to blindly favour or support those who are against this proposal without knowing the truth.

“The allegation that agricultural lands of the people of Umtyrnga were affected is baseless and has no truth at all,” Arengh said while adding that for the welfare and development of the area, the JAC along with the villagers support and welcome the proposal to hand over land to the BSF.

Other leaders of the JAC who were also present included vice president Nikoss Pathor and secretary Paulush M Sangma among others.