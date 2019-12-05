This undated photo provided on Wednesday by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, riding on a white horse during his visit to Mount Paektu, North Korea. Leader Kim has taken a second ride on a white horse to a sacred mountain in less than two months. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: ‘KCNA’ which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (PTI)