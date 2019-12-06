EGH bodies condemn Assam molestation incident  

TURA: Combined organizations from East Garo Hills including the GSU, FAF and AIGU have strongly condemned the recent molestation of a girl from North Garo Hills by several persons in Assam.

“Who gave them the authority to conduct moral policing? We demand that they be tried in a fast track court and imprisoned for maximum number of years for tarnishing the modesty of the innocent minor girl who belongs to a different community,” the organizations said.

The organizations also urged the law enforcing agency to take stringent and exemplary action against those who are involved in the shameful and dastardly act.