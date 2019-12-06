JNU students to boycott examinations

New Delhi: In the wake of protests against hike in tuition and hostel fees, the Jawahar Lal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) has resolved to boycott all academic activities, including examinations. A resolution circulated among the students by the JNUSU states that the university general body meeting has resolved to continue struggle against inter-hall administration (IHA) manual by boycotting all academic activities, including examinations. “The UGBM resolves to identify 36-day massive struggle against the IHA manual through complete non-cooperation with the JNU administration and complete academic shutdown, including the boycott of any and all academic activities like presentation, examination and synopsis submission,” it reads. (IANS)