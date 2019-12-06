Nagaland opp leader wants ‘special clause’

Kohima: Nagaland Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang has stated that Naga people are not protected unless a particular word like ‘exemption’ or ‘exempted’ is incorporated as a ‘Special Clause’ in the final draft of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) before passing it in Parliament.

Speaking at a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on CAB in New Delhi, on December 3, Zeliang appreciated Shah’s declaration that a special clause would be incorporated in the Bill in order to protect the interest of Northeastern states.

He also hoped that Shah would do justice to his appeal for exemption of Nagaland from the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. (UNI)