The Indian streets

Packed with cacophony,

The hustle-bustle of the streets never seems to end;

Packed with colours,

The vibrant hues of the streets never blend;

Packed with fragrance, the aroma of the spices

From the street food, you can’t pen.

If I could paint the moments,

I don’t think I could ever keep up with it;

Every vendor with its story,

Their joy and pain, in my canvas they won’t fit;

Every traveller’s inspiration:

The people, the colours, the food and their myths.

Looked deep into it,

The colours with their historic yet artistic stories;

A colourful street, trust me; no colours in the world can paint its glories; drink in their beauty,

For nothing can capture their priceless poetries.

The roasted spices,

Their aroma and fragrance, a perfume for the appetite;

And no fine French wines,

Can ever be compared to the chaiwala on the street side;

The spicy chats and sweet snacks

I’m sorry I couldn’t put words to every delight.

Different yet the same, the streets, though I have not walked all, Their own poetries they write,

The hustle-bustle, the colours, the spices, the bawl,

Inspiration in the dust;

Take a brush or a pen; paint them if that’s your call.

Naphilakmen Syiemlieh

The jammed

Cripping road jammed! but we often stumble upon;

Heard those in the governance, impasse to look on;

Cops who oversee traffic, helplessness to disarray;

I have watched all along, my beard has grown grey.

I witnessed chaos, of visit by the ‘hief’ of the nation;

The lunacy of drills, the stoppage also the diversion;

One man, his men, so much to the society resentment;

Bedlam to go on, less rules amends, to a logical end.

The option routes a dreamland but when shall we see,

Umbrage inflicted not a mere consent to just ‘let it be’;

Should calamaty be-falling, as we ster way back home;

Fiddling we would, akin to fires that had blazed rome.

Sonny L Khyriem

The odious poem

A device ringtone pitched a sound, beep;

Abruptly awakened from the restful sleep;

Hesitantly answered, a news or a surprise!;

Was figuring the call, earlier than sun rises?

Choked tone of voice, ‘Church blazed into flame’;

Men to douse inferno ‘late’ he cripped the shame;

The onset of winter, awoke, seated, bedspread on;

The event insisted, necessity go out to watch upon.

East direction at my abode, to the illuminated sky;

My eyes blinked, a body ached, emotionally, I cry;

Saw the enormous smoke, and the ragging inferno;

‘Good Lord, hear me, I begged, a blaze not to grow’.

Lesser I realised, like the Amazon fire burns cruelly;

Neighbourly couple, pet,

Devastated though unduly;

A somewhat kind of reminiscent, those gone by days;

My father a goer to gutted church, to pray and praise.

The Good Book, partially burnt,

revealed God’s prophecy;

Imprinted of the gospel truth,

proven on papers biblically.

Sonny L Khyriem