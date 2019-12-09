CoMSO wants ILP in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: As the Centre seems to have made up its mind as far as implementing Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Manipur, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) too now has asked the Union Government to immediately implement the same regulation in Meghalaya.

Chairman of CoMSO, Robert Kharjarin, on Monday said that the demand for implementing has been there in Meghalaya since long and now as the Union Government is implementing ILP in the Manipur, same should be done in the state of Meghalaya as well.

Congratulating the people of Manipur, he said that Meghalaya deserves ILP with or without CAB and it is an alive issue

“When Union Government implement ILP to Manipur, we are also indigenous and we need ILP to protect our community,” he said

He also said that ILP and Sixth schedule were two different things and different legal aspects even as he added that there is no provision in Sixth Schedule which deals with the regulation of entry of immigrants into the state.

“The Sixth Schedule deals with the protection of land, custom and culture while ILP deals with the regulation of entry of immigrants into the state and we deserve ILP,” he said.

Amid the ongoing protests across the Northeast against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has informed that Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had informed him that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system would be enforced in the State.