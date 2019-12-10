Divisive forces won’t be allowed to destabilize Assam: Sonowal

Foundation of martyrs’ memorial park laid in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The day NESO-called anti-CAB bandh shut down Assam and many other parts of the region, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation of Swahid Smarak Kshetra and Swahid Udyan (Martyra memorial park), to be built in the memory of martyrs of Assam Agitation at Paschim Boragaon in the city. The entire project would be set up at a land area covering more than 98 bigha.

Speaking at the programme held on the occasion, Chief Minister Sonowal stated that this Smarak Kshetra and Swahid Udyan would inspire the future generations of the state to dedicatedly work for the development of Assam while following the ideals of martyrs. As Assam is going through one of the prolonged phases of peace and development, no one should allow divisive forces to destabilize the state, he said.

He also urged different organizations not to spread misinformation regarding Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to create panic among the masses and called them to join hands with the government to make the state developed.

Assuring the people that the present State Government, which was formed by indigenous people of the state, would not do not anything to jeopardise the identity of the Assamese race, he called all sections of the society to work for bringing positive change through hardwork and dedication.

Referring to the Land Policy 2019 formulated by the State Government, Sonowal said that State Government was fully committed to give land rights to the indigenous people of the state and that is why, land pattas were distributed to landless indigenous people which was not done by any other previous government. Bhasha Gourab scheme was taken up the State Government to preserve and promote languages of the different indigenous communities of the state which indicated the government’s commitment to land and its people, he asserted.

“Our land is fertile, language is strong, culture is robust and therefore, we should not lag behind in development. In order to put Assam strongly in world map, we all must work dedicatedly. Building a robust work culture in the state should be the prime objective of everyone and youths must not be misled to join agitations” he said.