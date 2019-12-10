National Nuggets

Bungalow of human trafficking accused bizman razed

Indore: A bungalow of runaway businessman Jitendra Soni, who is wanted on the charges of human trafficking and others, was demolished on Monday morning by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). The 1500 sq ft bungalow in Shantikunj Colony was constructed on land earmarked for a public garden, officials said. Last week, some illegally constructed portions of Soni’s properties, including a bungalow on Kanadia Road, a nightclub at Geeta Bhawan Square, a hotel in South Tukoganj and a restaurant in New Palasia area, were razed. The action was taken days after Soni’s eveninger had published stories about the infamous honey trap case. Officials said local residents had lodged a complaint against the bungalow occupying the civic land. Police had announced a reward of Rs 30,000 on Soni who is on the run since November 30 when his night club and other establishments were raided in connection with the honey trap case. A total of 67 women and seven children were rescued in those raids. Police had registered four separate cases against Soni, his son Amit who was arrested, and their associates. Suspended IMC engineer Harbhajan Singh, the complainant in the honey-trap case, had last week filed an FIR against Jitendra Soni under the Information Technology Act for publishing objectionable material against the former through different media. (PTI)



Bouquet with plastic wrapping ‘costs’ civic official Rs 5,000

Aurangabad: A civic official in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city, who went to greet the new municipal commissioner on taking charge on Monday, ended up receiving a Rs 5,000 fine as his welcome bouquet had plastic wrapping. Indian Administrative Service officer Astik Kumar Pandey took charge as Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner and head of the civic body’s urban development department chief, Ramchandra Mahajan, was one of the many colleagues who came to wish him good luck. “However, the flower bouquet that Mahajan gave the commissioner had plastic wrapping at the base. Pandey asked his officials from the Solid Waste Management department to recover a fine of Rs 5,000 from Mahajan on the spot,” said an official. The fine receipt was widely circulated on social media later. Pandey was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts. Government offices across the country have been making efforts to ban single-use plastic items from their premises after a call for their elimination was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech this year. (PTI)



Man, lover thrashed over ‘affair’

Bhind (MP): A 28-year-old man and a married woman with whom he was having an affair were beaten up by residents of Silouli village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on December 4 when the man came to meet the woman, a mother of two children, at the place of her in-laws in the village, some 40 kms from Bhind, said district superintendent of police Rudolf Alvares. The husband of the woman works in Jaipur. He said while some villagers tied the man to a tree and assaulted him, others beat up the woman and pulled her hair. The video of the incident has gone viral. Police arrested three persons for the attack and booked them under sections 324 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the SP said, adding that more arrests are likely. (PTI)



Two held with fake notes

Navsari: Two persons were held on Monday in Gujarat’s Navsari with fake notes with a face value of Rs 15,500, police said. Apart from 97 fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of 200, 500 and 100 denominations, the raid on a house in Alipore village in Chikhli taluka also yielded a colour printer, an official said. “The raid was carried out by the Special Operations Group after a tip-off that Riyaz Haroon and Afzal Ghanchi were trying to circulate fake notes near the highway. The notes were printed at Afzal’s house. He is a history-sheeter with bootlegging and kidnapping cases against his name,” he said. They have been arrested under section 489 (using as genuine forged currency notes) and others of the Indian Penal Code and probe was underway to unravel the FICN circulation network in the case, he informed. (PTI)



Man fined for ramming tree with car

Hyderabad: A fine of Rs 9,500 was slapped on a man for allegedly damaging a tree, planted as part of the Telangana government’s green drive, near here on Monday by ramming his car into it. The tree located near a medical college in Siddipet town, fell after being hit by the SUV, official sources said. Police said it was due to negligent driving. The matter was reported to the officials of ‘Harita Haram’, massive plantation drive of the state government. An official reached the spot and slapped a fine of Rs 9,500 on the driver, the sources said. As many as 175 crore saplings have been planted, both within and outside forests, since the launch of ‘Harita Haram’ campaign in 2015-16, the sources added. (PTI)