Thousands defy curfew to attend anti-CAB rally in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Thousands of people defied curfew here on Thursday to register protest against the CAB at Latasil playground here under the aegis of All Assam Students’ Union and film artistes and singers.

Addtessing the rally ,several leading citizens, intellectuals and popular artistes including popular singer, Zubin Garg called upon the people to remain prepared for a long , non-violent agitation till the contentious CAB is withdrawn from Assam which already has taken the burden of lakhs of illegal migrants entering the state during 1951 to 1971 from Bangladesh irrespective of their religion.

AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacharrya stated that the anti-CAB agitation was not directed against any community or religion, but against illegal Bangladeshi migrants who entered the state after March 25, 1971.

The AASU leader stated that the organisation would move the Supreme Court against the CAB.

The agitation leaders called upon the people to keep the agitation non-violent and guard against the reactionary elements that might have been planted by the ruling dispensation to indulge in violence so that the agiration could be tarnished and crushed with use of force.

Mranwhile, situation remained tense all over Brahmaputra Valley where the Army have staged flag march in many areas. Police have resorted to blank firing in many plaves in Guwahati.

The government has replaced Guwahati City Police Commissioner, Deepak Kumar with Munna Prasad Gupta, IPS with immediate effect. Four DCPs in Guwahati too have been replaced because of the city police’s failure to control the mob violence in the city on Wednesday during the anti-CAB protest.