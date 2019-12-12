Wansuk plea in vain

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI: The controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which has evoked violent reactions in the North East, was passed by the Rajya Sabha with MPs from the region, including Wansuk Syiem, pleading to exempt Shillong from its ambit by including the capital in the Sixth Schedule or treating the whole state like the Inner Line Permit states but in vain.

The hill state of Meghalaya has suffered the burden of sharing resources with immigrants and settlers, Wansuk said hinting at the wave of refugees who came to the state during partition and birth of

Bangladesh. Still the state has not imposed any entry restrictions so far, she said pointing out absence of Inner Line Permit unlike other NE states. “Now, I plead with the Centre to save my state Meghalaya, which is already battered with illegal infiltration, by including the Shillong urban area under Sixth Schedule,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

“We will fight to preserve the identity of the indigenous tribes in the state”, she said.

There is widespread opposition to the bill in the North East from all quarters like student unions and civil societies and if the Centre still imposes it through suppressive means, it will create massive protest and even bloodshed in the region, Wansuk said.

Citizenship on the basis of religion will harm the basic secular fabric of the constitution and create communal disharmony and distrust; she apprehended and branded the move as a retrograde step.

In his speech, the Home Minister said “In Northeastern states, we will try to address the issues raised by them about the law and we repeat our commitment to preserving the language, culture, and social identity rights of Northeastern states.” There are provisions to preserve these rights and the concerns of the Northeast will be addressed, he added.

The bill evoked extreme reactions from the leaders with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it historic. He was speaking at a BJP parliamentary party meeting ahead of Rajya Sabha session.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is an attempt by the “Modi- Shah government” to ethnically cleanse the Northeast and a “criminal attack” on the region, their way of life and the idea of India, Gandhi said in a tweet.

“I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service,” he added.