Guv’s tweet sparks outrage

SHILLONG: Amid mass protests in the North East including Meghalaya against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Governor Tathagata Roy took to twitter to make yet another controversial statement.

He tweeted, “Two things should never be lost sight of in the present atmosphere of controversy. 1. The country was once divided in the name of religion. 2. A democracy is NECESSARILY DIVISIVE. If you don’t want it go to North Korea.”

The governor earned the ire of the people of the state when he supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the NGOs also demanded his assent on the ordinance of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.