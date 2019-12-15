Forum demands judicial probe into deaths

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Forum Against Citizenship Act Amendment Bill (FACAAB), a group comprising senior intellectuals and leading citizens, has demanded a judicial probe into the deaths of persons killed in police firing during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, FACAAB chairman, Hiren Gohain slammed the cohesive methods being adopted to suppress the agitation, adding that a judicial inquiry was imperative to find out what led/provoked the police to fire at these youths.

Paying tribute to the ‘martrys’, Gohain suspected that a ‘third par’ was involved in adding a violent colour to a democratic movement against an ‘anti-constitutional’ legislation to derail the agitation.

The forum will soon file a case in the Supreme Court against CAA.

“We are in talks with lawyers and would soon start legal proceedings,” Gohain said.