New-age job with drones

By Ranjan K Baruah

One of the common things that we see these days is drone that is used for photography or recording purposes during events or even at weddings. Drone has become a common word and people are buying it for their usage mostly for photography or documentation.

I may not give an exact definition of drone technically here but in simple terms, drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and is an aircraft without a human pilot on board and a type of unmanned vehicle. It is a flying device that is controlled remotely by a user. Most drones have cameras mounted on them to capture photos or record videos from the air. Drones can be piloted via a proprietary controller or a smart phone app.

There are different types of drones with different usages. They include nano, micro, small, medium and large drones. They are also known as Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), autonomous aircraft and model aircraft are various sub-sets of unmanned aircraft. RPA is an unmanned aircraft, which is piloted from a remote pilot station.

A remotely piloted aircraft, its associated remote pilot station(s), command and control links and

any other components forms a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS).

Writing about drone is not to mention more about the technical part but its uses and how one may choose their early career or long-term career with drones or its operations. Though its initial usages were more for defence purposes but now the areas have widened. Drones were developed for surveillance initially but the capabilities of drones are getting furthered with the addition of cameras, lights, audio sensors, etc. Drones are now widely used in infrastructure management, agriculture, disaster management, or aerial photography.

Aspirants may try to become drone camera operators and work independently or with different events management groups or research organisation apart from technical organisation associated to drones. There are requirements in technical side along with operators who are in demand today.

There are limitations for using drones but with permission, they can be used in areas which are permitted from the government. Of course there are restrictive areas where drones cannot be used. Personnel programmes like parties or weddings can be captured as these are inside some places or areas generally not restrictive. For capturing video albums drones are used but permission of drone is needed as all areas may not be allowed by the government.

Updates:

Scholarships for Girls: Fair and Lovely Career Foundation Scholarship empowers under-privileged female students in the age group of 15 to 30 years, by offering them financial assistance for their Higher Education. Girl student studying graduation, post graduation and others may apply for the scholarship. It is also available for girl taking coaching classes for various entrances and competitive examinations. Open for girl students between the age of 15 to 30 years and the last date is December 15. Each applicant must have passed Class 10 and Class 12 with at least 60 per cent marks

Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship: Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), UK in partnership with Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India invites applications for Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship 2020, UK from students willing to pursue one year Master’s degree courses commencing from September/October 2020 at a UK University. Aspirants may apply before December 15.

(The author is a career mentor, skill trainer and motivational speaker and can be reached at bkranjan@gmail.com or 8473943734 for any career related queries)