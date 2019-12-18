Cabinet approves resolution on ILP

State alone cannot notify restricted areas: Conrad

SHILLONG: The state cabinet has unanimously approved the resolution to implement ILP in Meghalaya under the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation 1873.

The resolution will be taken up for passing on Thursday during the special session in the Assembly.

To a question, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Tuesday that the word ‘Meghalaya’ needs to be inserted in the preamble of the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation 1873, which defines the areas where ILP can be notified and implemented.

The statement came from Conrad a day after former Nongkrem legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit asked the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government to issue a notification to implement the ILP system instead of seeking the Centre’s approval by passing a resolution in the House.

“There is a preamble in the Eastern Bengal Frontier Regulation which defines the areas where it (ILP) can be notified and implemented. The preamble has been changed in the past through presidential notification. The recent one was done on December 11, 2019 where Manipur was added. All these issues of notification can only be done based on the preamble and the details that are there in the Act and until and unless in the preamble the word Meghalaya is inserted, it will not be possible,” the chief minister said while adding that the former MLA is probably referring to the earlier Act where the Garo, Khasi and Jaintia were mentioned in the preamble but this not there anymore”.

Stating that a lot of discussions have taken place following the disturbances in the state, he added that the government has been very firm and has also informed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Meghalaya will be going ahead with the resolution for implementing ILP in the state.

“We have also demanded that ILP should be implemented in Meghalaya. All these moments and steps which are taking place have been a positive response. We have seen to a large extent that all these disturbances and tension have come down,” he said.

When asked whether the government is giving priority to the ILP or ordinance which is pending with the governor, he said that the state government at the moment is moving for the resolution to urge the Centre to implement ILP.

Reacting to a query about the suspension of internet and data services in the state, he admitted that the move is causing lot of inconvenience to people but the net has been suspended based on the situation and overall law and order being the priority of the state. “I request the people to please bear with the state government to ensure that the law and order remains safe,” he said while adding that the most important view of the government has always been to ensure that people’s lives are safe”, he said.

“That is the priority for us. In the earlier situation, our police exercised maximum restraint. The police have done a tremendous job as a result of which no serious injuries were there and no life was lost,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Business Advisory Committee which met here on Tuesday finalised the calendar for the one- day special session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

As per the calendar, the Speaker would announce the report of the Business Advisory Committee besides announcing the names of the members nominated by him to the chairman of the panel.

Following this, the government resolution on ILP would be adopted which would be followed by laying of ordinances, orders, notifications and reports.

The session would also have an obituary reference.