Tokyo: Freelance journalist Shiori Ito sheds tears while talking to her supporters outside a courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Tokyo. A Tokyo court awarded compensation to Ito in a high-profile rape case which prosecutors had once dropped their criminal investigation into an alleged attacker known for his close ties with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his ultra-conservative supporters.AP/PTI(AP12_18_2019_000055A)
Japan journalist wins high-profile #MeToo case

Tokyo: A Tokyo court on Wednesday awarded 3.3 million yen (USD 30,000) in damages to journalist Shiori Ito, who accused a former TV reporter of rape in one of the most high-profile cases of the #MeToo movement in Japan.
The civil case made headlines in Japan and abroad, as it is rare for rape victims to report the crime to the police — according to a 2017 government survey, only four per cent of women come forward. Ito, 30, has become an outspoken symbol for #MeToo in Japan, where the movement against sexual harassment and abuse has struggled to take hold. She had sought 11 million yen (USD 100,000) in compensation from Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former TV reporter with close links to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, alleging he raped her after inviting her to dinner to discuss a job opportunity in 2015. (AFP)

