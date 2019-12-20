KHNAM hails House resolution on ILP   

GUWAHATI: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) has welcomed the unanimous resolution adopted by the state Assembly urging the Centre for introduction of of inner line permit (ILP) in Meghalaya.

“December 19, 2019 will be a memorable day because all MLAs in the special session of the Assembly had unanimously adopted the resolution urging the Centre to implement ILP in Meghalaya “, Thomas Passah, spokesperson, KHNAM central executive committee, told The Shillong Times on Friday.

The regional party has over the years been demanding a strong mechanism in the form of ILP to check influx in the state.

“We appreciate both the ruling party and Opposition MLAs of the House for adopting the resolution on ILP. However, the goal is yet to be achieved. We the people and NGOs have taken this long pending desire half way. Now, the state government along with all the MLAs will have to take this forward. We are behind them and want a positive outcome,” Passah said.