Students bearing brunt of internet shut down: GSU

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Eastern Zone on Friday expressed concern over the weeklong shut down of internet services in the state by the government saying it was badly affecting the people especially the students.

“Those applying for various posts are facing problems in submitting their applications online. Students are not able to submit their scholarship forms and various assignments due to the shut down. Services should be resumed immediately to ease the difficulties faced by the people in general and the student community in particular,” GSU President Saljrang Tengrik R Marak said.

Marak also demanded that the government come up with concrete measures to safeguard the people and the region from the effects of the CAA and work towards getting the entire state and not only the Sixth Schedule areas exempted from the Act.