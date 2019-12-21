Assam Cabinet urges Centre to make Assamese state language

GUWAHATI: As the protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 is raging in Assam with participation of all communities and mass organisations, the BJP-led government in Assam on Friday took several significant decision in a crucial Cabinet meeting with Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal in the chair.

The decision of the Cabinet apparently tried to address sense of insecurity that has gripped ethnic communities in Assam over the ‘threat’ posed to their language and rights in the wake of Centre enacting the CAA.

In one of the decision the state Cabinet has resolved that that Government of India may by amending Article 345 of Constitution of India declare Assamese language as State language of Assam excluding Barak Valley, BTAD area and Hill districts.

Government of Assam will bring legislation in next Assembly Session making it mandatory that Assamese language should be taught as compulsory subject in all English and other medium schools. However, this law will not apply for Hill districts, BTAD, Bodo dominated areas and Barak Valley.

Cabinet resolved that all Tribal Autonomous Councils, namely, Mising, Rabha, Sonowal Kachari, Thengal Kachari, Deori, Tiwa may be granted Constitutional status so that they can receive fund from both Central and State Governments including other rights and privileges.

The CEM of all tribal autonomous councils will be ex-officio members of Sub-divisions Land Advisory Committee of Sub-divisions within their territorial jurisdiction.

A new autonomous council for Koch Rajbongshi community (Kamatapur Autonomous Council) residing in original Goalpara district excluding BTAD and Rabha Hasong area will be constituted.

Similarly, two new Autonomous Councils, for Moran and Matak communities will be created.

A Rs. 500 crore special package announced in budget for Moran, Mattak, Chutiya and Ahom communities will be divided equally among them and each community will get Rs. 125 crore.

In addition, Tai Ahom Development Council, Chutiya Development Council and Koch Rajbongshi Development Councils will be restructured with substantial budget allocations.

Medical, Engineering, Agriculture and Veterinary Science and PG seats in general universities will be specifically reserved for Tai Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi and Chutiya communities.

The wages of labourers of Assam Tea Corporation will be increased from Rs. 138/- per day to Rs. 167/- per day from 1st January, 2020,

A bill will be introduced in next session of Assam Legislative Assembly for protection of land rights of indigenous people of Assam.

Assam Heritage Preservation Bill will be introduced in next session of Assam Legislative Assembly.