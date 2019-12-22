196 trainees pass out from NEPA

SHILLONG: A total of 196 trainees took the oath which was administered by Kala Ramachandran, Director, NEPA during the passing out parade of the 46th Batch Basic Course trainees at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) on Saturday. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also attended the event and distributed trophies and medals to the trainees.

The 46th Basic Course comprised 14 DySPs from Nagaland, 169 SIs out of which 114 are from Meghalaya, 21 from Nagaland, 20 from Manipur, 13 from Mizoram, 1 from Tripura. There are 13 ASIs (11 from Nagaland and 2 from Manipur).

The trainees commenced the 50 weeks’ basic training from January 7. The trainees have been imparted with essential skills, knowledge and required aptitude to deliver their best once they join active service. In July this year, the trainees were sent for Bharat Darshan cum study tour to different parts of the country.

The DySP trainees had undergone a week-long training in police leadership & strategic management foreign attachment with SPCS Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., Singapore, from September 10 to 15, while the SI and ASI trainees were attached with the Assam Rifles and BSF.

Apart from the regular indoor and outdoor trainings such as legal studies and social science, drill, weapons training, physical efficiency, field craft, tactics, horse riding and swimming. The trainees were also provided specialized inputs on cyber crime, disaster management, gender sensitisation, riot drill, and practical training on law and order among others.

Since its inception in 1978, NEPA has conducted 45 basic courses till June 2019 and 3535(747 DySP and 2788 SI/ASI) trainees have passed out. With this passing out parade, a total of 3731 basic course trainees (761 DySP and 2970 SI/ASI) have passed out of NEPA in the past 41 years of existence. Besides the basic course, NEPA has trained 23,789 officers from across the country and neighbouring countries in various in-service courses, workshops & seminars. 87 officers from Bangladesh and 28 officers from Myanmar have also participated this year.