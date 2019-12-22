Assam’s ‘encroachment attempt’ foiled in Ri-Bhoi village

NONGPOH: An alleged attempt by Assam government to encroach upon the territory of Meghalaya on Saturday was foiled after strong protest from the landowners and the local villagers as well as because of presence of a Magistrate from Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

As per sources, a Magistrate from Assam accompanied by 10 buses full of CrPF and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel had come to Pahambarngi Barapathar near Umtyrnga in Ri Bhoi district with the intention to erect boundary pillars and use the area as a dumping site.

However, strong resistance from the landowner, Mrs Lumlang Shylla along with other villagers and the arrival of a Magistrate from Ri Bhoi District administration along with Police personnel of Umtyrnga Police Outpost had prevented the move of Assam government.

As per the locals, the Assam government through the office of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Land Survey Records had earlier conducted a survey covering an area of 12 Acres for using it as a waste dumping site.

Locals informed that earlier a village road constructed under MGNREGA scheme was implemented in the village, however, one non-tribal resident of the area, identified as Tito Majumdar opposed and lodged complaint with Assam authorities and the scheme had to be stopped.

The villagers and landowners urged the concerned authority as well the state government to take immediate steps in ensuring that this kind of incident is not repeated. They at the same time urged the government to take serious note of this incident and try solve the long pending boundary issue at the earliest so that the villagers residing in borders will not be disturbed in the near future.