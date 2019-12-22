Shillong: Eight wickets for Abhishek Kumar saw Meghalaya demolish Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 125 runs in their U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in Tezpur on Saturday.

Resuming on 5/2, Arunachal could not get close to Meghalaya’s first innings score of 293 and were bowled out for 127.

Adding to his two scalps on Friday, Kumar took another two to finish with first innings figures of 4/42, while Bipin claimed 4/40. Aaron Nongrum took 1/15, while Aryan Borah took 1/19. Forced to follow-on, Arunachal were then ripped apart by Kumar, who claimed 8/24 (match figures of 12/66). Borah took 1/0 in the only over that he bowled as Arunachal were dismissed for just 41.

Meanwhile, in the U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy, Chandigarh have taken a 169-run lead over Meghalaya in their first innings. Meghalaya had been dismissed for 119 yesterday and at stumps on Saturday Chandigarh are 288/7. Roshan Warbah has proved to be the most successful Meghalaya bowler with figures of 3/69. In July 2018, BCCI named the team as one of the nine new sides that would compete in domestic tournaments for the 2018–19 season.