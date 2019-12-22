Resilient Neroca deny Chennai City win at home

Coimbatore: Neroca FC came back strongly from 2-goal deficit to register a 2-2 draw against Chennai City FC at the JLN Stadium in Coimbatore tonight (December 21, 2019). Following the draw, Chennai City remain seventh on the table with five points and Neroca FC stay one place below with four points.

Chennai City started the game on a positive note with dominating possession from the onset. They started with an unchanged line-up from the match against Aizawl FC as the trio of Fito, Pedro Manzi and Sandro were unavailable.After launching attacks relentlessly on Neroca goal for the first 25 minutes, it seemed Neroca’s defence would hold on till the end of the half, but eventually, they faltered. It was Katsumi Yusa who was fouled by a Neroca defender inside the box and Chennai got a golden chance to go ahead. In the 26th minute, Katsumi Yusa stepped up to take the penalty and converted with finesse. Chennai went 1-0 up. Much time didn’t pass by as Chennai were growing more in confidence. Neroca finally managed to hold on as the match ended in a 2-2 draw. Hero of the match went to Khaiminthang Lhungdim from Neroca FC. (Agencies)