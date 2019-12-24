Christmas spirits induce all  wish for lasting  peace in state, region

SHILLONG: From priests to politicians in the state, all of them wish for lasting peace and tranquility in Meghalaya and rest of the region on the occasion of Christmas.

Protem Chancellor from the Archbishop House, Fr. Jimmy Marngar in his Christmas message said that the state, region and the country in the recently witnessed a lot of protests and agitations and now during the Christmas, he stressed on the need to achieve peace

He also said that Christmas is all about being generous and doing away with negative feelings.

Fr. Joby Joseph, SDB, St Anthonys College said that the Jesus Christ has given the gift of peace , love and joy to this world and human needs exactly that.

Echoing similar views, Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh said , “This is a time of big challenge for the entire NE and there is a huge prayer for peace.”

She said that when there were protests , the anti social elements often hijacked it With this in her mind, she would celebrate Christmas praying earnestly to Jesus Christ to not only bring about peace and prosperity in the country but also to deliver a sense of responsibility to the people of the state at a time when they are at the crossroads of democratic changes.

“I pray that the year 2020 will be a much more peaceful year and see the conglomeration of leaders on similar page because if forces continue to fight with each other in this country , we will all not do justice to the country all of us love. May God grant every family of the country, region and the state, peace, health and humanity,” she said.

The call for peace and tranquility assumes significance as the state, the North East region and the state in recently witnessed large scale violence and protests over the issues of Citizenship Amendment Bill and Inner Line Permit.