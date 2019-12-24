KHADC CEM seeks extension of Sixth Schedule jurisdiction

SHILLONG: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Latiplang Kharkongor has mooted the extension of Sixth Schedule provision to the normal areas.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said, “We will ensure that the Sixth Schedule covers the normal areas also”.

Echoing him, Congress MDC Lamphrang Blah said that the KHADC will send a representation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee to include normal areas under the Sixth Schedule.

Another Congress MDC Carness Sohshang said that the 3 per cent of non-scheduled areas should come under the jurisdiction of the Sixth Schedule.

The Union government has exempted the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Sixth Schedule areas and areas under Inner Line Permit (ILP).

He said the ruling coalition of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in KHADC will continue to oppose CAA and demand the implementation of ILP besides ensuring that the provisions of the Sixth Schedule are strengthened.