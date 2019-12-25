Congress to cut short festive celebrations

Party to spread awareness on ill effects of CAA

SHILLONG: The Congress is working on a “sacrifice Christmas” programme to cut short their festive celebrations and instead create massive awareness programmes about the ill effects of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said that a delegation of Congress party would visit Rambrai on December 26 and Langpih the next day to inform the people about the ill effects of Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed by the Union government earlier this month.

In addition, the party is also contemplating to hold a dharna in the city in the first part of January to oppose CAA and members of the CLP are also likely to participate in the dharna.

The timing of the Congress programme assumes significance as the party has expressed concern over the delay in resolving the inter-state boundary dispute and the party fears that the disputed areas with Assam may turn into enclaves for refugees who will be coming to Assam after the passing of the CAA recently.

The party has supported the government resolution on ILP during the special session held on December 19.

The Congress has taken exception to the U-turn of NPP MP Agatha Sangma who voted for CAB which had evoked criticism in the state.

The CLP leader Mukul Sangma has also said that the NPP has not consulted the members of the delegation which met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi before changing the stand of the NPP on CAB. The delegation had passed a resolution against the CAB and the same was submitted to Shah.

However, the support of the Congress to ILP is a deviation from the earlier stand of the party when there were protests by the pressure groups in 2012.