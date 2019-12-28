Teen gangraped by 3 on Christmas night

TURA: A 16-year-old girl was gangraped by three youth from her own village who woke her up and forcibly took her away to a nearby jungle to commit the crime on December 25th night. All three accused, claiming to be under 18 years of age have surrendered to police in Tura on Saturday and remanded to a juvenile court.

The incident occurred in a village under Jengjal police station on Christmas night but the matter was reported to police by a doctor who treated the victim in the morning.

The injured girl narrated her ordeal to the medic and later to police. She had reportedly fallen asleep while attending a programme outside her home when the three young men woke her up. On the pretext of dropping her home they led her forcibly to a nearby jungle and took turns to rape her.

When police landed up at the village the three youth had fled. With search operations launched and nowhere to escape, the three accused gave themselves up at the Tura Women Police Station.

As the three accused claimed to be under 18, police have forwarded them to the Juvenile Justice Court.

“We have sought their birth certificates to ascertain their actual age and if required we will go for ossification test to determine the age of the accused,” informed West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police M G R Kumar while speaking to The Shillong Times.