Govt to sanction funds for entry-exit point

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The stalled entry and exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi district is likely to get a fresh lease of life with the government now ready to sanction funds for the project.

Sources said the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, has assured PWD, the executing agency, of sanctioning the funds by January following which the department will mobilise the contractor to resume the work.

The sources told The Shillong Times that the contractor of the project has already spent more than Rs three crore from his own pocket and has expressed his inability to continue with the work further in the absence of any sanction from the government.

Sources said that even the administrative approval for the project has not been given as of now and hence the contractor is afraid since he has already invested a huge sum of money.

Initially, the estimate for the entry and exit point at Umling was Rs 220 crore, but since the land belongs to the state government, it was subsequently scaled down to Rs 44.5 crore. Sources also said that if the PWD gets the sanction, it could complete the project within a year.

It may be recalled that the land development work for the project started since May 1.

The entry and exit point was conceptualised during the tenure of previous MUA government when different pressure groups had raised demands for introducing inner line permit in the state to check influx.

The MDA government finally started construction of the entry and exit point at Umling saying it wants to send a strong message that it is committed to put in place a strong mechanism to address the issue of influx and illegal immigration.

Sources reiterated that if they get the sanction, the department would complete the project within one year.