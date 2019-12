NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday presented megastar Amitabh Bachchan with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour, in a special ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Bachchan was earlier supposed to receive the honour at the National Film Awards ceremony last Monday, but the actor was unable to attend the event due to ill health. (PTI)