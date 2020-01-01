PM calls appointment of CDS ‘historic’

NEW DELHI:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the appointment of the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in India was a “historic development” and a “momentous and comprehensive reform.”

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister congratulated General Bipin Rawat and said: “I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal.”

Modi also paid an homage to the defence personnel who died in the Kargil war and recalled that after the war discussions had happened over the appointment of the CDS.

“As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation. I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today’s historic development.” he tweeted.

Modi also reminded how the promise of the CDS appointment has been fulfilled in his second tenure: “On 15th August 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff.”

Prime Minister said the post of CDS was crucial for the development and modernisation of the armed forces.

“This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernising our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians. Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the everchanging challenges of modern warfare,” he said.

IANS