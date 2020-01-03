Chess seminar concludes

SHILLONG: The All India Chess Federation has been successfully organised the FIDE Trainers’ Seminar at Pastoral Centre Shillong, from December 27- 29 with 35 participants from across North East State took part in the event. The Trainers in this programme were Grandmaster R B Ramesh and International Master Vishal Sareen. This Programme was inaugurated by B Anantha Sarma Executive Director Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd NER. There were 15 Participants represented from the Meghalaya Chess Association including 4 females. The objective of this programme was to obtain qualified chess instructors for impart coaching and training to teachers and school students in the state of Meghalaya.