Students’ body to move SC for ILP

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), a leading students’ organisation of the state, will submit a petition before the Supreme Court demanding implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, AJYCP general secretary Palash Changmai said the requisite formalities in this regard were being done and the organisation would submit the petition as and when the Supreme Court reopens on January 5, 2020.

Changmai blamed the past dispensations for not paying heed to AJYCP’s decades-long demand for ILP implementation under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873.

“We have been demanding ILP in Assam for the past-four decades. If Dispur would have displayed courage to implement ILP under the BEFR provision, then the state, like some of the other Northeastern states, would have been protected from influx to an extent,” the AJYCP general secretary said.

“Now the present dispensation talks about providing constitutional safeguards through Assam Accord’s Clause 6 implementation and stays mum on ILP implementation just to remain in the good books of the Centre,” Changmai alleged.

The students’ organisation pledged to keep the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement going in the state till the legislation is scrapped, while condemning the policies of the government to suppress the movement.

“The people of Assam have lost faith in the government, which is why we are being compelled to knock on the doors of the apex court,” the AJYCP general secretary added.