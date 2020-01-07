Antics of James annoy media persons

SHILLONG: Home Minister James K Sangma got into an argument with a group of journalists on Monday when they tried to ask him questions about various issues pertaining to the departments he is in charge of.

The incident happened in the Main Secretariat building around 5.30 pm when eight journalists waiting outside the minister’s chamber for over three hours tried to ask him questions. Sangma, who was accompanied by his security personnel, accused them of blocking his way.

The journalists were waiting to meet the home minister, who is also in charge of power and district council affairs departments, to talk on a number of issues related to ILP, coal, power and district council affairs. But as he was busy, they decided to wait in front of his office in the Secretariat building and approached him as soon as he came out.

When Sangma came out of his office, the journalists wished him Happy New Year. A senior journalist held out his hand to greet the minister.

Though Sangma returned the greetings, he refused to take questions even as he accused the journalist of blocking his way.

Sangma also pushed the senior journalist, saying, “What the hell are you doing? Why are you blocking my way like that?”

To this, the journalist clarified that nobody was blocking the way and reacted by saying, “Who the hell do you think you are? Who are you?” Sangma had gone down the stairs by then but on hearing this, he came up and moved closer to the journalist. He used unpleasant words and said, “What is your problem?”

The senior journalist reiterated that he did not mean anything and there was no intention to block the home minister’s way. “I only want to ask you some questions, but I am not blocking your way. If I had blocked, you have your guards,” he added.

However, the home minister kept repeating, “What is your problem?”

At that point, a personal assistant of the minister stood in between him and the journalists and tried to pacify the situation while security personnel stood guarding him.

Later, the home minister left the scene along with his personal assistant and security guards.

LJP slams James

The State Lok Jan Shakti Party has strongly condemned the behavior of the Home Minister.

“The Home Minister should remember that the media is the eye of the general public and he is answerable to the public. Such incidents are giving wrong precedence for the government. The freedom of media should be upheld,” the party said in a statement.