USTM signs MoU with ASEZ  volunteers

GUWAHATI: Extending support to “Reduce Crime Together” (global crime prevention movement for human happiness) the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya on Tuesday signed an agreement with ASEZ- a university student volunteer group which is carrying volunteer services in 175 countries around the world under the slogan “Save the Earth from A to Z”.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM agreed to become an advisor for university students of ASEZ and advised them about the ways to carry out and develop their activities while encouraging them to move on to change the world for a better future.

ASEZ wants to establish communities safe from crimes that deprive people of their lives and degrade the quality of life, and contribute to sustainable happiness and development of the world. They raise awareness on crime prevention and carry out related movement for youths, college students, workers and all citizens who are the central figures of change through campaigns, forums, seminars, green campus cleanups, emergency relief and Reduce Crime Together campaign for human happiness.

For smooth and practical volunteer services ASEZ has signed number of MoUs with agencies including the Nepalese Ministry of Education, State Council of Amazonas in Brazil, City of Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality , United Nations Association of Utah in USA, etc.