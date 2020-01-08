KSU asks govt to ensure safety of Meghalaya students

JNU violence in Delhi

SHILLONG: The president of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), NEHU Unit, Marbiang Khongwir appealed to the state government to ensure the safety and facilitate the well-being of the student community from Meghalaya currently studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.

Khongwir said that the KSU Delhi Unit received a distress letter from the Khasi students of the institution after the attack on JNU students.

Khongwir and KSU NEHU unit general secretary Pynshai Dkhar issued a joint statement to condemn the “wanton, horrific and systematic attacks perpetrated by hoodlums on unaware and unarmed innocent students of JNU”.

Pointing out that the attacks on JNU depicted the grave law and order situation in the country, Khongwir and Dkhar said that the demands of the students are valid and rational, which will benefit the overall welfare of the student community.

“As per knowledge, the said students are affected mentally and psychologically after the incidents. Most of the students are afraid to return to their hostels and have sought refuge in other places. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the state government to intervene for the best interest of its students in JNU,” the statement mentioned.

The KSU Delhi Unit and NEHU Unit expressed their solidarity with the students of JNU in their hardships and endorse full support on their demands to revoke fee hikes.

Solidarity with JNU

Meanwhile, Shillong Socio-cultural Assamese Students’ Association (SSASA) has strongly condemned the unforeseen and heinous attack by goons on the students and professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) recently.

The attack clearly highlights the lapse in the law and order situation that demands immediate intervention of the government by punishing the guilty and providing justice to the victims, said the association adding that such atrocities will not be tolerated by the student community of the country.

“SSASA stands in solidarity with JNU and its student fraternity while hoping that such incidents do not take place again in the future,” the students’ association said.