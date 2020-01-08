State pins hope on NGT hearing tomorrow

SHILLONG: The state government hopes to get a favourable verdict from the NGT principal bench in New Delhi on the transportation of already extracted coal when it takes up the petition on Thursday.

An official source said on Tuesday that the government has submitted its plea regarding the auction and transportation of 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal.

The modalities regarding the transportation of coal will be worked out by Coal India Limited.

The state government is approaching NGT since the Tribunal appointed panel chief BP Katakey quit the post on December 2 citing personal reasons.

The last meeting of the Katakey committee was held on December 2 in Shillong.

An official of the state government said that after the formulation of the draft coal auction policy, the document was given to the Katakey committee which had sought further improvement in the policy.

The government had also sent the policy to Coal India Ltd for approval.

According to an official source, the plea of the government before NGT will be to appoint either a new chairman of the committee or allow the members to take decision on the auction of coal.

Once the NGT allows transportation of 32 lakh metric tonnes of coal, the government will earn revenue of Rs 215 crore and the share of Meghalaya Environment Protection and Restoration Fund will be Rs 155 crore.